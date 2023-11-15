Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shell Stock Performance

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,628.50 ($32.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,630.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,454.39. The stock has a market cap of £173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,801 ($34.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.56) to GBX 2,670 ($32.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.39) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($33.77) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.00) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,999.36 ($36.83).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

