Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Tops $52.29 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $52.29 million and $2.65 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 127,139,629 coins and its circulating supply is 100,344,767 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars.

