Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Declines By 16.3%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,653,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,460.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,058 shares of company stock valued at $502,631. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Backblaze by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Backblaze by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 29.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

BLZE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 106,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

