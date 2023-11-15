Short Interest in Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Declines By 27.3%

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Baristas Coffee Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of BCCI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,354. Baristas Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

