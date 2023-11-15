Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Rises By 32.7%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.6 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $134.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $138.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.70.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.