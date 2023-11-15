Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Rises By 15.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129,138 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 226,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 241.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,589,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,007 shares during the period.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 1,671,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

