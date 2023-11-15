Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Increases By 18.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Bit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 4,513,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,347. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 238.75% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. Equities analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 5,487,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1,490.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 5,022,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 3,539,509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 842,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,940,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

