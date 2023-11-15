Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Increases By 44.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 241,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,576. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

