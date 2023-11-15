Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Increases By 44.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 241,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,576. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
