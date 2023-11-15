Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Rises By 12.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 10,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $35,946.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $35,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $32,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,290,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $182,384. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 763,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,714. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

