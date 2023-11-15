Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Decreases By 15.1%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 261,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $302.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.48.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Lisa Brezonik bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at $202,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $89,372. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

