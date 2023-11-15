Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Expands By 16.3%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BRID stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 5,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Insider Activity at Bridgford Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

In related news, insider Allan Jr. Bridgford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $172,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

(Get Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.