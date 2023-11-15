Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Declines By 28.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 1,086,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,741.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.41.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
