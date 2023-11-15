Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Declines By 28.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 1,086,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,741.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

