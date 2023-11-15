Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Rises By 31.7%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 162,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

COFS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.46. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 21.32%. Analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at ChoiceOne Financial Services

In other news, Director Greg L. Armock bought 4,826 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,523.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,964 shares of company stock worth $121,945. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 876.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 304,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

