Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Drops By 42.2%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 848,700 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 1,667,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $610,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

About Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Free Report ) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.