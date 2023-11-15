Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Grows By 27.0%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,300 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 649,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

DMC Global Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 149,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

