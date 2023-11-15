Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expands By 35.8%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,559,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 115,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
