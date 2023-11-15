Short Interest in Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Grows By 33.7%

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,786,500 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 1,336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,865.0 days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

ENTOF stock remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

