Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declines By 10.2%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 29,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

EQT Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. 5,968,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that EQT will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at EQT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

