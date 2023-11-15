Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expands By 31.5%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 383,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 52,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,408. The stock has a market cap of $506.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

