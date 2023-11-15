Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Expands By 33.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOODN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 1,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,802. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

