Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Expands By 36.2%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 15.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 200,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,167. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
