Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Rises By 36.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,428 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 484,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 26,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,932. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

