Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Drops By 27.7%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,150.0 days.

IMCD Stock Performance

Shares of IMCD stock remained flat at $132.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $114.72 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

