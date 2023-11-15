Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Drops By 27.7%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,150.0 days.
IMCD Stock Performance
Shares of IMCD stock remained flat at $132.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $114.72 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29.
IMCD Company Profile
