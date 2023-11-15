Short Interest in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Drops By 10.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,940,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 28,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

