Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Rises By 30.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 177,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,296. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0569 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

