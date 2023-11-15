Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Grows By 16.5%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,182,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 1,015,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,828.0 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
JPHLF remained flat at $8.22 on Wednesday. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.
Japan Post Company Profile
