Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Declines By 14.3%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of KRNLW stock remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Kernel Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.