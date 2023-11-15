Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expands By 20.0%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kingfisher Trading Up 3.7 %

KGFHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,442. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGFHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

