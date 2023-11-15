Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expands By 20.0%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kingfisher Trading Up 3.7 %
KGFHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,442. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Kingfisher
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.