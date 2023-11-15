Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Grows By 15.0%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPRX remained flat at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

