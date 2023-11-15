Short Interest in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW) Drops By 25.0%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in KWESST Micro Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KWESW remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

