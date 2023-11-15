Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expands By 20.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE:OII traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 643,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,112. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.72. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

