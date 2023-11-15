Short Interest in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Decreases By 25.7%

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $809,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RRAC remained flat at $10.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,844. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

