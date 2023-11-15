Short Interest in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expands By 19.5%

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 385,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,282. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEAS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

