Short Interest in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Rises By 20.6%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPHR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 561,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,269. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sphere Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

In other Sphere Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,186,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,458,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

