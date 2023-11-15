Short Interest in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Grows By 21.0%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 345,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WOR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.