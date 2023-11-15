SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,282. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 596,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBOW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SBOW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 111,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,968. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $825.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

