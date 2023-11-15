SingularityNET Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $327.97 million and $42.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,717.65 or 1.00011475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004160 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,997,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24328295 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $41,182,527.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

