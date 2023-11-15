Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Down 3%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 512,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,938,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

