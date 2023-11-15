Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,890.87

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,890.87 ($35.50) and traded as low as GBX 2,800 ($34.39). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,810 ($34.51), with a volume of 235,910 shares trading hands.

SKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,830 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,764.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,889.83. The stock has a market cap of £7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

