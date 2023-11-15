SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.29. 8,272,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 40,374,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 822,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 62,509 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

