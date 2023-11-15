SOLVE Reaches One Day Volume of $606,604.75 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. SOLVE has a market cap of $13.21 million and $606,604.75 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

