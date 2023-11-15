Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.86% and a negative net margin of 50.75%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNOA stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOA

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.