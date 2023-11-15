Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.86% and a negative net margin of 50.75%.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SNOA stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.
