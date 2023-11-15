SPACE ID Price Up 11.5% This Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $121.38 million and $45.20 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,020,021 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 412,020,021.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.28640065 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $32,860,882.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

