SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 122.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 38,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.