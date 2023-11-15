SPI Energy (SPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 236.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter.
SPI Energy Price Performance
SPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 77,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,743. SPI Energy has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy
SPI Energy Company Profile
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
