SPI Energy (SPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 236.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

SPI Energy Price Performance

SPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 77,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,743. SPI Energy has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

SPI Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPI Energy by 211.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.