SPI Energy (SPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, November 16th.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 236.94%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter.

SPI Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 77,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,743. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPI Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

