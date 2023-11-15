SPI Energy (SPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, November 16th.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 236.94%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter.
SPI Energy Trading Up 4.3 %
SPI Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 77,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,743. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.86.
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
