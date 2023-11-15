Spirit Airlines, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,581,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $22.03.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

