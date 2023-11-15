Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 7.9 %

SPWH stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 776,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,714. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.