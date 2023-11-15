Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 79 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Square Enix Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

