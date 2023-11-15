Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 77,692 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,656. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

